Covid drops steadily in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Health authorities expect positivity to the SARS CoV-2 virus to drop sharply in the coming days as indicators show that the incidence of the last four weeks has decreased considerably.

According to bulletin 692, the positivity of the last four weeks dropped to 18.48% and it has been continuously decreasing for 14 days.

According to the general director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, this decrease in cases is an “irreversible trend, it will continue to behave in this way.” It is likely that in the coming days it will fall back to previous values”, referring to the percentages that were handled before starting the fifth wave generated by the omicron variant.

“Positivity has been rapidly descending, just as omicron came, so it goes,” he stressed.