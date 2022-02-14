Covid: 0 deaths; 256 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this 256 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 697, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,347 while the accumulated cases amount to 569,702.

According to the report, 2,593 remain active, while 562,762 have recovered from the virus and 2,481, 500 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.