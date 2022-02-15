Dominican Public Health posts positive numbers

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported the detection of 256 new cases of COVID-19, which added to those reported on Saturday and Sunday, add 1,807 throughout the weekend.

Epidemiological bulletin 697 records 2,593 active cases of the Covid-19 virus in the country.

“This figure clearly shows a significant drop in the number of infections, in contrast to values such as those registered on January 11, when bulletin 664 marked 40,948 active cases, the highest figure in this fifth wave of coronavirus, caused by the rapid omicron variable transmission.”