Vaccination for children 5 to 11 starts timidly

Santo Domingo.- The Health Cabinet and the Ministries of Public Health and Education yesterday began the vaccination day for children aged 5 to 11, against COVID-19, a process that was carried out timidly in some educational centers and in others with higher levels of acceptance by parents.

According to a report from the Ministry of Education, almost 12,000 schoolchildren were inoculated in the 122 Educational Districts and the 18 Regionals of the educational portfolio.

Vaccination began at 9:00 this Monday morning and will continue until Friday the 14th in 388 educational centers. It is intended to reach 1,236,645 students, of these age groups, nationwide.