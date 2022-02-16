Covid claims 2 more but cases dwindle

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health repoted this Wednesday 400 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 699, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the Hospital Network has 2,373 COVID beds, of which 202 are occupied, which represents nine percent.

Hospital beds Intensive Care Unit (ICU): 585 available, 73 of them are occupied, for 12 percent.

Whereas, of a total of 469 ventilators of the system, 46 people are connected, which represents 10 percent.