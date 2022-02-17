Covid relentless; 3 deaths, 243 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday three deaths from COVID-19, so the accumulated number of deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 4,354 and the lethality at 0.76%.

According to the data offered in the epidemiological bulletin this Thursday, in the last 24 hours, 253 new cases were registered, after carrying out 3,335 tests to detect the virus, which places the daily positivity at 7.59%.

In addition, 3,356 follow-up samples from infected patients were processed.

Currently the country registers 2,365 active cases.