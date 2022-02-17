Top official warns: not-so-fast on end of pandemic

Santo Domingo. -The Ministry of Public Health, Daniel Rivera said this Thursday that the decision of President Luis Abinader to make the use of a mask and presentation of the vaccination card in public centers more flexible, is due to the good management that the country has had to control the incidence of cases of the Covid virus, but clarified that Abinader has not decreed the end of the pandemic.

Rivera indicated that it was a decision agreed with the Health Cabinet, after analyzing the behavior of the disease since in recent days all the indicators have tumbled.

“The Health Cabinet and the Ministry had been studying for two weeks, we were waiting for the results of a study from Harvard University, apart from seeing the indicators that, as you can see, have been going down, the President has taken two basic measures that are about the optional use of masks and presenting the vaccination card, but the other measures remain the same,” he said.

The official said that everything will remain the same, the epidemiological surveillance, and the vaccination.