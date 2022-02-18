Covid report, 311 new cases; 0 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday 311 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 701, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,354 while the accumulated cases amount to 571,200.

According to the aforementioned report, 2,290 remain active, while 564,556 have recovered from the virus and 2,494, 677 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.