Covid confusion puts airports in a tizzy

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Airports Siglo 21 (Aerodom) executives are waiting for the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) to give instructions on whether there will be any change in the biosecurity measures that are carried out in the country’s airports.

“So far the measures remain unchanged, we are waiting for the JAC to officially inform us what the specific measures for airports will be,” said Aerodom’s Director of Corporate Communication, Luis José López.

He told Diario Libre that today the temperature taking of passengers upon arrival in the country, random tests to diagnose COVID-19, the use of a mask, and physical distancing have continued.