Dominican Republic reiterates lifting Covid restrictions

Santo Domingo.- Following the announcement by President Luis Abinader suspending the containment measures for COVID-19, the Ministry of Public Health issued resolution 0008-2022, with which it annuls previous resolutions that perpetuated some restrictions on the population.

However, the resolution issued Thur. maintains some recommendations and measures of the health protocol to follow in the event of positive cases.

The new resolution reiterates that from now on it will not be necessary to present a vaccination card to enter public and private spaces.