Covid: zero deaths, 434 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Monday 434 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 704, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths remains at 4,357 while the accumulated cases amount to 572,290.

According to the report, 2,292 remain active, while 565,641 have recovered from the virus and 2,507,266 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.