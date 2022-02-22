Covid kills 3 more; infects 306

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Tuesday 306 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 705, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths stands at 4,360 while the accumulated cases amount to 572,596.

According to the report, 2,148 cases remain active, while 566,068 have recovered from the virus and 2,511,660 have been ruled out by laboratory tests