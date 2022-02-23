Covid: 3 more dead, 440 cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 440 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

According to bulletin number 706, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,363 while the accumulated cases amount to 573,036.

According to the report, 2,353 remain active, while 566,320 have recovered from the virus and 2,516, 204 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.