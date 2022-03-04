No room to store contracted vaccines, official warns

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, assured that the country does not have any more space to receive the vaccines that were contracted, for which they are in constant negotiation with the pharmaceutical houses to delay their deliveries.

Rivera pointed out that the biological storage space is currently being used for the vaccines in the country.

“The space is now for those that we have (vaccines) and we have to continue vaccinating. We are now doing house-to-house brigades and it is going very well and we are having a very good response and the others that are yet to come there is no space, but that we have to be on the lookout for negotiation because we have to manage what we have.”