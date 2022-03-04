Public Health: 156 new Covid cases, zero deaths

Santo Domino.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday 156 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 715, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,370 while the accumulated cases amount to 575,592.

According to the aforementioned report, 1,689 remain active, while 569,533 have recovered from the virus and 2,559,182 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.

In the last 24 hours, 6,219 tests have been carried out, of which 3,695 are PCR and 2,524 are antigenic for a total of 3,134,774 samples processed.