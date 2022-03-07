Dominican Gov. admits glut of Covid vaccine

Santo Domingo.- Despite Dominican Republic’s lowest contagion figures since the start of the pandemic, the country is in a complex situation regarding vaccines against COVID-19, because while the authorities carry out all the efforts so that the population continues to be vaccinated, the expiration of the vaccines and the little storage space to receive the missing biologicals plays against it.

On Sunday, the country reported 66 new cases of COVID-19, a figure surpassed only by those registered between March 20 and 21, 2020, when 40 and 43 cases were reported, respectively. Daily positivity stood at 1.42%, after processing 4,652 tests.

However, vaccination drives have lost pace and many inoculation centers are beginning to look almost empty.

According to the VacunatéRD program, as of January 31, the country had 10.2 million doses of vaccines in stock from various laboratories and 14.7 million doses had been administered to the population.