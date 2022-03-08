In Dominican Republic: Covid deaths cease; cases dip

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Public Health reported 126 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday and reported zero deaths.

Through bulletin #719, Public Health reported 974 active cases, with hospital occupancy at five percent.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity in the last 24 hours is 3.86 percent, while that of the last four weeks stands at 3.28 percent, and the case record is 576,129, 570,784 patients recovered from the disease with 2,575,986 discarded.