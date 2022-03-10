Covid numbers continue to tumble in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday 81 new cases of Covid-19 and notified two deaths.

Through bulletin #721, Public Health reported 974 active cases, with hospital occupancy at five percent.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity in the last 24 hours is 3.59 percent, while that of the last four weeks stands at 2.98 percent, and the case record is 576,301 and 571,538 patients recovered from the disease with 2,580,460 discarded.

Similarly, it establishes that to date a total of 4,374 people have died from the disease since the pandemic began, with a fatality rate of 0.76 percent and mortality per million inhabitants at 418.62.