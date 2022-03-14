Covid affects 5.5% of the 10.4M Dominican population

Santo Domingo.- Saving the underreporting that may exist and according to the report made by the Ministry of Health, those who have had COVID-19 in the two years of incidence of the disease in the Dominican Republic total 576,641 people to date.

The figure is equivalent to 5.5% of the 10,448,499 inhabitants who, according to the National Statistics Office, live in the national territory.

The accumulated cases, although they place the Dominican Republic in the second country with the most infections in the Caribbean, after Cuba, which registers just over a million accumulated cases, also leaves it in one of the lowest in terms of incidence according to the population size.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the accumulated incidence rate for the country is 5,313.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure lower than that of Puerto Rico, which, being the third country with the most accumulated cases in the Caribbean (with 475,768), has an incidence of about 16,600 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Cuba’s is 9,501 cases per 100,000.

Among all the territories of the Caribbean and the Atlantic coast that report data on the coronavirus, the general incidence of cases is more than 37,000 per 100,000 inhabitants, with a cumulative number of infections of 3.1 million.

Currently, the Dominican Republic maintains a downward trend, with less than 2% positivity in tests.