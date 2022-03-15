Covid on the decline: zero deaths, 90 cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Tuesday 90 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 726, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,374 while the accumulated cases amount to 576,367.

According to the report, 377 remain active, while 571, 788 have recovered from the virus and 2, 598, 136 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.