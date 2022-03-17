One week with zero deaths as Covid subsides

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday 166 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 728, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,375 while the accumulated cases amount to 577,070.

According to the report, 516 remain active, while 572,179 have recovered from the virus and 2,606,092 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.