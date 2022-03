Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Monday 30 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate in the last four weeks of 1.10%.

Of the 30 new cases, 14 correspond to the National District, 4 to La Romana, 4 to Santo Domingo, 3 to Santiago and 2 to San Pedro de Macorís.

Bulletin 739 reports zero deaths this Monday, so the number of deaths from the disease during the pandemic is 4,375. The fatality rate is 0.76%…