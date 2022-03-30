11th day without a Covid death

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday 38 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 0.92% in the last month.

The institution indicated that in the last 24 hours no deaths were reported, so the number of deaths during the pandemic is 4,375. The fatality rate is 0.76%.

According to bulletin 741, there are 200 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

On the last day prior to the bulletin, 2,735 COVID-19 samples were processed, of which 1,946 were for the first time and 789 subsequent.