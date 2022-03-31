Dominican Gov. continue to report low figures

Santo Domingo.-The Dominican authorities continue to report very minimal numbers of coronavirus infections compared to those registered at the beginning of the year, in the first days of the arrival in the country of the omicron variant, which reached more than 7,000 cases.

This Thursday it reports only 18 new infections of COVI-19 and no deaths. Yesterday he realized 38 positives and zero deaths. In the last 15 days, the bulletins do not contain the report of people who have lost the battle against the disease.

According to today’s 742 bulletin, positivity also remains plummeting, below 1 percent. The daily rate is at 0.64% and the accumulated rate is at 0.91 percent.