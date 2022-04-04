Over 2 weeks, Covid deaths remain at zero

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Monday that the accumulated positivity for coronavirus in the country stands at 0.88%, while registering 44 cases in the last 24 hours and 155 active cases.

Regarding daily positivity, the health authorities detail that it is at 1.47%. In the COVID-19 follow-up bulletin, the number of deaths from the disease remains at zero, in addition to a lethality that continues at 0.76%.

Public Health reports that 3,646 samples were processed for the detection of the virus, of which 2,993 correspond to the first time and 653 subsequent samples or from affected patients.