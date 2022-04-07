18 straight days without a Covid death

Santo Domingo.- For 18 days, the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health have not registered deaths from the Sars-COV-2 virus (COVID-19) in the Dominican Republic.

The last death reported to date was on Wednesday, March 16, when health authorities reported only one death.

The bulletin published by Public Health this Saturday, April 2, indicated that no person died of the disease yesterday. The country reports 4,375 deaths in total and a fatality rate of 0.76%.