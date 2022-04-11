Since March 15, the Dominican Republic doesn’t report Covid deaths

Santo Domingo.- Since last March 15, the Dominican Republic does not report deaths from COVID-19, so, according to this Monday’s bulletin, whose data is from Sunday, it has been 25 days without deaths as a result of the disease that has caused 4,375 deaths in the country throughout the pandemic.

Today’s report shows 14 new infections and only 62 active cases, nine less than what was reported in yesterday’s bulletin.

In the centers that care for coronavirus patients, there are 13 in intensive care units and 10 with ventilators.