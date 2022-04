Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Public Health reported this Tuesday 56 new infections of COVID-19, out of a total of 2,485 samples that were processed in the last 24 hours.

With these new infections, the accumulated figure stands at 578,626, with only 119 active cases, according to bulletin 754.

The entity continues without reporting deaths from the disease, so the total number of deaths to date continues to be 4,375.