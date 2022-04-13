No new COVID-19 measures; public must protect own health.

Santo Domingo.- Health authorities announced Wednesday that COVID-19 measures remain unchanged and it is up to people to protect their own health.

Dr. Eladio Pérez, the vice-minister for Collective Health, said that while the country is experiencing a drop across all indicators, the disease is still prevalent, which is why they remain on alert.

Meanwhile, the General Director of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), Ronald Skewes, reported that hospital occupancy has decreased considerably and continuously for seven weeks.

According to epidemiological bulletin 755, the daily positivity rate is 3.08%, while for the last four weeks it stood at 0.80%.

Hospital occupancy has decreased significantly to 2 %, with 40 COVID-19 beds occupied out of 2,373 available. ICU beds are 3 % occupied and ventilator use is down to 2 %.

A total of 1,851 samples were processed, with 37 positive cases, for a total number of active cases out of a total of 578,663 registered. No deaths have been reported in this bulletin and the mortality rate remains at 0.78 %.

The measures still in place include washing hands regularly with soap and water, and the use of antibacterial gel. Masks should be worn in health centers, and by people who have tested positive and their close contacts.