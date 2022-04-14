No Covid deaths for 28 days in the DR

Santo Domingo – The Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday 42 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 756, issued by the Ministry of Public Health’s National Epidemiology Directorate, the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 4,375 while the total number of cases is 578,705.

According to the report, 153 are active cases, while 574,177 people have recovered from the virus and 2,674,812 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.

In the last 24 hours, 1,759 tests have been performed, 398 PCR and 1,361 antigen tests for a total of 3,253,517 samples processed.

The daily positivity rate is 3.73% and 0.71% in the last four weeks.

The case fatality rate is 0.76% and the mortality rate per million population is 418.72.

The Hospital Network has 2,373 COVID beds of which 44 are occupied, representing 2 %, while the number available in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is 585, of which 17 are occupied, representing 3 %.

Meanwhile, out of a total of 469 ventilators in the system, 10 are connected, representing 2 %.