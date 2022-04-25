Dominican Republic: 27 new infections; 288 active cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Monday, through its coronavirus monitoring bulletin, 27 new infections and 288 active cases in the Dominican Republic.

The health authorities did not notify deaths from the disease, so the country has had little more than a month without deaths from COVID-19.

The number of 4,376 deaths since the start of the pandemic remains unchanged.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.18%, while the accumulated rate fell again and is at 0.96% this Monday, when the fatality rate stands at 0.76%.