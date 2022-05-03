52 new Covid cases; just one in ICU

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Tuesday 52 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 775, issued by the National Epidemiology Directorate, the total number of deaths to date remains at 4,376 while the accumulated cases amount to 579,572.

According to the report, 372 cases remain active, while 574,824 have recovered from the virus and 2,704,076 have been ruled out by laboratory tests, while just one patient is admitted to the intensive care unit.