Gov. halts Covid units as cases plummet

Santo Domingo.-Due to the low incidence that Covid-19 continues to have in the country, when yesterday only six patients had been admitted.

The Health authorities announced the dismantling of the units that exclusively attended to those infected by the disease.

The director of the National Health Service (SNS), Mario Lama, reported that six units are currently open: Simón Striddles hospital, Azua; Marcelino Vélez Santo Domingo; Hospital Cabral y Báez, Santiago, as well as areas of Boca Chica, Puerto Plata and Bonao.