Low demand shutters Covid vaccination centers

Santo Domingo.- Given the low demand, the Ministry of Public Health has reduced the size of some of the main vaccination centers for COVID-19 in the National District, but they continue to provide the service to the population.

Such is the case of what became the largest and most dynamic stall in Santo Domingo, the one located in the karate pavilion of the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center.

Now, a dozen plastic chairs welcome in a side aisle of the pavilion. At first glance, whoever passes by and does not stop to ask, leaves with the impression that the stall has been closed, since the door to the pavilion remains closed