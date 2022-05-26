Public Health says Covid rebounds

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday 324 new cases of coronavirus, 102 more positives than what was announced yesterday.

The institution has not reported deaths for ten days, when one was reported. The death toll remains at 4,377, while the total number of infections in the country during the pandemic amounts to 582,193.

The samples processed yesterday were 5,542, of which 4,020 were carried out by people interested in confirming whether they had been infected with the virus, and 1,522 of the tests were subsequent.