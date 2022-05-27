324 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours

Santo Domingo.- With the entry yesterday of 324 new positive cases of Covid-19, notified in the last 24 hours, the country once again exceeds the barrier of more than a 1,000 active cases of the virus, after weeks ago that indicator was below 100 cases.

Yesterday the system reported 1,184 active cases of the virus confirmed by laboratory tests, while hospitalized patients rose to 51 in regular beds, about 11 more than the previous day, when the official report was 40 admitted patients.

Four patients are reported in intensive care and none are under assisted ventilation.

The 324 new positive cases of the virus were captured in a total of 5,542 laboratory samples analyzed in the last 24 hours, according to data from the epidemiological bulletin number 798.

Daily positivity rose yesterday to 8.06% and that of the last four weeks to 2.82%.