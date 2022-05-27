500 new cases of Covid-19; zero deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday 500 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 799, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,377 while the accumulated cases amount to 582, 693.

According to the report, 1,567 remain active, while 576,749 have recovered from the virus and 2,757,576 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.