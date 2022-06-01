Requests for Covid tests climb

Santo Domingo.- In recent days, the number of people who go to free sample collection centers for suspicion of being infected with the COVID-19 virus has increased.

Like the number of people, the number of patients who test positive daily has risen.

According to bulletin 803, there are 2,103 active cases in the country, of which 307 were detected in the last 24 hours.

In the tent of the Ministry of Health, about 60 positive cases are diagnosed, as observed by Public Health.