Public Health: 543 Covid cases, zero deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday 543 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 812, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,380 while the accumulated cases amount to 589,521.

According to the report, 3,342 cases remain active, while 581,799 have recovered from the virus and 2,804,794 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.