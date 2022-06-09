Public Health denies a 6th Covid wave

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health clarified that, although there has been an increase in positive cases for COVID-19, it does not mean that a new wave of the disease has emerged.

“We are not facing a sixth wave, but rather a reactivation of omicron, which is the circulating strain. We speak of a new wave when we have a different strain. We continue with ómicron and its varieties,” specified the pulmonologist Natalia García, adviser to the institution.

On his side, the Deputy Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Pérez, warned that the behavior of the virus needs more observation and study before “naming this increase in infections.”