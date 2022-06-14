Covid: 2 in ventilators; 25 in ICU

Santo Dmingo.- Public Health reports this Tuesday 187 people admitted to health centers that care for COVID-19 patients, as well as 25 seriously ill patients, of which 23 are in intensive care and two use mechanical respirators.

Bulletin 817 for monitoring the disease, which in recent days has aroused uncertainty due to an increase in infections, reports 746 new cases in the last 24 hours, detected in 3,868 tests carried out on people suspected of having been infected with the virus. .

2,344 samples were also taken from people who were already positive to confirm if they still had the coronavirus.