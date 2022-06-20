Covid: 3,940 active cases; no new deaths

Public Health centers are full of people coming for Covid diagnostic tests, whose positivity is close to 20%.

Santo Domingo.- This Monday the Ministry of Public Health reported that in the Dominican Republic there are 3,940 active cases of COVID-19 and 10.23% daily positivity in the last four weeks.

The health authorities indicate that with the tests carried out during the day yesterday, 603 people tested positive for the disease and that the daily positivity stands at 16.58%.

According to the epidemiological bulletin number 823, there were no reports of deceased persons in the last 24 hours. So far in the pandemic, 383 people have died in the country with a cumulative lethality of 0.73%.