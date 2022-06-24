962 new Covid-cases, 0 deaths

The precariousness of specialized beds for psychiatry is more acute in the cities of the interior of the country.

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday 962 new infections of COVID-19 and 3,186 active cases of the disease.

This Friday’s Public Health bulletin presents 516 active cases less than this Thursday, since yesterday that line reached 3,702.

The hospital occupancy of beds for patients with COVID-19 fell in one day from 9.9% to 9.6%, that is to say that this Thursday there were 235 patients admitted and this Friday there are 228.