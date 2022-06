Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has 4,001 active cases of COVID-19, as reported this Tuesday by the Ministry of Public Health in bulletin 831, an institution that also reported 572 new infections.

This Tuesday’s bulletin does not report deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, so the number of deaths remains at 4,383 and the fatality rate at 0.72%.

The positivity rate has been falling during the last four weeks.