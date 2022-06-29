Covid cases reach 1,014; zero deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Wednesday 1,014 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 832, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths remains at 4,383 while the accumulated cases amount to 605,784.

According to the aforementioned report, 2,703 cases remain active, while 598,698 have recovered from the virus and 2,875,670 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.