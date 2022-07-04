874 Covid cases; 0 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Monday 874 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 837, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 4,383 while the accumulated cases amount to 611,581.

According to the aforementioned report, they remain active while 4,373 have recovered from the virus and 2,896,683 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.