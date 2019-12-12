‘I invest’ at Punta Cana Real Estate Fair 2019

Punta Cana.- With the slogan “I invest” the “Punta Cana Real Estate Fair 2019” will be held December 13 to 15, at Playa Matilde Beach.

Attractive projects with excellent offers and discounts will be presented, the promoters said. “The event is designed to enjoy with the family, make a timely investment and acquire the desired house with the best interest rates in the market.”

Real estate company Algonovo CEO Johanny Gil heads a group of young professionals with vast knowledge and experience in the sector.

He said Punta Cana currently tops the region and is one of the destinations that most influence the local economy.

“The projects that will be presented at the fair are under the guarantees of the Confotur Law, which allows the purchasers of properties of this type the exemption of the transfer tax payment and the IPI for a period of 15 years.”