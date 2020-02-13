Dominican Congress should ratify pact with post-Brexit UK

Press Release

Santo Domingo. The President of the Roundtable of Commonwealth Countries in the Dominican Republic on Wed. urged Congress to ratify the agreement signed by the Dominican Republic on the occasion of Britain’s departure from the European Union, BREXIT.

“The objective of the agreement is to protect national interests, especially Dominican exports to England. The agreement that is pending ratification by Congress was signed by the Dominican Republic together with the CARIFORO states with Great Britain. It would prevent a legal and practical gap that could affect international trade, especially Dominican exports,” González Nicolás said.

He said that currently Britain is one of the most important trading partners of the Dominican Republic and the main buyer of bananas produced in the country.

“Bilateral trade between Great Britain and the Dominican Republic in 2018, amounted to 254 million dollars. The aforementioned agreement would maintain the same benefits that our country achieved with the Economic Agreement with the European Union. Britain left the European Union on January 31, so it is urgent that Congress ratify this agreement.”

He added that the expected ratification of the agreement would guarantee the protection of Dominican exports and the work of thousands of Dominicans on the country’s Northwest.