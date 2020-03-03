Dominican exports climb 3.9% to US$895.0M in Jan., paced by gold

Santo Domingo.- Dominican exports grew 3.9% in January, compared to the same month of 2019, topping US$895.0 million, and higher than the US$861.8 million posted in the same period last year.

According to the Dominican Republic Export and Investment Center’s (CEI-RD) monthly export report, the main products shipped abroad were gold, circuit breakers, medical instruments, cigars and ferronickel.

Gold exports were US$132.4 million, circuit breakers US$58.3 million, medical instruments US$54.6 million, cigars US$46.9 million and ferronickel US$44.6 million.

The main destination of Dominican exports was the United States (US$378.2 million), followed by Switzerland (US$132.1 million), Haiti (US$79 million), Puerto Rico (US$38.1 million) and South Korea (US$31.6 million).