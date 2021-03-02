New curfew schedule would increase employment levels in Dominican Republic

Companies would be obliged to establish two work schedules.

The new curfew schedule announced by the Dominican authorities would cause the reactivation of jobs in the sector of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), especially those engaged in the sale of beverages and food.

“I think it is essential because it makes the opening of businesses a little more flexible, although we must follow a rigorous protocol in order not to go backward,” said the businessman.

The representative of Asoconde, an entity that groups 70 businesses, said that many establishments that did not have the facility to have Delivery services were forced to close their doors amid the pandemic.

“I understand that we must maintain the protocols and more so now that the vaccination is starting because it is always important to maintain the care and protection because if we go back, it is a tremendous problem that we would have,” he said.

On his side, Antonio Cruz Rojas, president of the National Council of Traders and Entrepreneurs of the Dominican Republic (CONACERD), said that the new measures are the starting point for the MSMEs to reactivate their sales and to be able to generate a more significant number of jobs.

The head of CONACERD indicates that this new touch schedule will allow MSMEs to meet better their financial commitments made in the past.

“The new measures are a sign of the improvement that we are having, the fruit of the tenacious work and the experience of the authorities on the matter,” indicated the president of CONACERD.

Last Monday, President Luis Abinader issued decrees 133-21. He established that the new curfew schedule as of this Wednesday, March 3, will begin at 9:00 pm and will extend until 5:00 am from Monday to Friday, with three hours of grace for circulation. On Saturdays and Sundays, it will begin at 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., with three hours of grace for circulation.

Article 9 of the decree mentioned above establishes on the regulation of places of consumption of food and beverages that these places may receive clients in their facilities up to 60% of their total capacity, in strict compliance with the sanitary protocols in force and without exceeding six persons per table in the appropriate places.

On the subject, the president of the Association of Bars and Restaurants of the Colonial Zone, Grace Ellaime, said that the new curfew takes a little pressure off the representatives of the businesses and will allow them to work a bit more.

“It is a significant measure, we are happy because this takes a little pressure off us with the issue of the isolation measures, and this allows us to work a little better, with less pressure; obviously, all committed to follow the protocols and continue to apply it in the establishments,” she said.

Like the others consulted by Diario Libre, Grace Ellaime indicated that the new measures would allow the reactivation of some jobs.

“The establishments which have not been able to open, since yesterday (Monday) are already preparing to open their businesses because every weekend until 5 o’clock it was a little bit difficult for the good development of the establishments,” indicated the executive of the Association of Bars and Restaurants of the Colonial Zone, an entity which groups 29 establishments.

The president of the Dominican Confederation of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (CODOPYME), Luis Miura, said that this sector is pleased with the measure and understands that it will significantly help the industry, especially to the food and beverage and leisure establishments.

“We hope that the general public, and above all, we call on the owners of these businesses to take care of security measures and social distancing. To avoid a resurgence and that they tighten the measures as we have had so far,” specifies the executive.

Census

A business census conducted by Dr. Victor Ruiz, a Dominican sociologist and academic, for the Colonial City Tourism Promotion Program executed by the Ministry of Tourism indicates that for 2017, 1,447 businesses were counted in Colonial City. This figure reflects a growth rate of 96% compared to the 2011 results; in absolute terms, the number of companies has doubled. In 2011, the number of businesses was 737.

Also, the survey showed that the number of employees in Ciudad Colonial amounts to 9,388 people, of which 91% are permanent employees. This figure reflects a 29 % increase in the number of jobs compared to 2012. The average number of workers is 7.2 people per company.